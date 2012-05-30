Toy Collectors Take a Walk Down Memory Lane on the Toy Cabin Website

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- For many, childhood provides some of the most cherished memories that life has to offer. Almost everyone can remember cosy moments spent with family, exciting adventures had with schoolmates and countless imaginary journeys to unknown times and lands.



The world of a child is filled with wonder and amazement, and toys are usually a large part of this world. Most children have a favourite toy, game or stuffed animal, and maybe they even have several. Once children become adults, these toys may be forgotten, but they do not become any less precious. For many adults, the memories of childhood toys last a lifetime, and their love of these treasured objects never wanes.



For this reason, toy lovers across the Internet have been talking about a new website made just for them. On this website, called The Toy Cabin, visitors can check out tens of thousands of high-quality images of collectable toys. Whether they are hoping to revisit old memories or research toys to add to their collections, The Toy Cabin allows visitors to browse through a large variety of toys from all eras — like the Dinky Toys Model T Ford or Mr Men Cookie Cutters. Each toy on the website includes a large, high-quality picture and a detailed description explaining the features, dimensions and condition of the toy. Although the toys on the Toy Cabin website are not for sale, information on how to buy and sell collectable toys is prominently featured on each page.



The Toy Cabin website is easy to browse, with toys classified in categories such as Die-cast and Vehicles, Musical Instruments, Toys from TV and Film, Collectables, Dolls and Bears, Trains and Railway Models and Games. Each of these categories contains numerous sub-categories, enabling toy collectors to pinpoint exactly which kind of toys they would like to see.



The Toy Cabin website is designed to make toy searches as easy as possible. Those who wish to look for a specific toy can do an item search by name or keyword, either within a category or on the whole site. The website will even keep track of recently viewed toys so that visitors can revisit items of interest.



About The Toy Cabin

The Toy Cabin is run by toy collecting enthusiasts for toy collecting enthusiasts. The website features nothing to buy, just thousands of professional quality images of collectable toys including Die Cast, Dolls & Teddies, Action Figures and Railway Models.



For more information, please visit: http://www.thetoycabin.com