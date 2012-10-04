Toy, Doll & Game Manufacturing in the US - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Toy, Doll & Game Manufacturing in the US" from IBISWorld, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Game time: Despite recovering demand, competition from China remains a threat
Poor economic conditions and massive toy recalls battered the industry in recent years. However, the outlook promises to be better for toy and game manufacturers. As disposable income rises, consumers will be more willing to purchase toys at the retail level, which in turn will drive up demand for manufacturers. Nevertheless, obstacles remain in the form of increasing price pressures from large retailers and continuing import competition from China.
This industry is comprised of firms that manufacture dolls, doll accessories, action figures, toys, games (including electronic), hobby kits and children’s vehicles (except metal bicycles and tricycles).
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mattel Inc., Hasbro Inc.
