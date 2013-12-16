ToyHauler Parts Signs Up Arizona SEO Firm PrimeView to Optimize Its Website

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- ToyHauler Parts, a key provider of RV, motorhome, trailer parts and other accessories for toy hauler trailers, recently chose Arizona Web Design & SEO Company PrimeView to optimize its company website.



PrimeView, a full-service marketing and web development company, has developed a search campaign specifically for ToyHauler Parts, which addresses the company’s web marketing concerns and challenges. The said campaign includes search engine optimization (SEO) and social media services that are designed to significantly improve the site’s rankings in search engine results pages (SERPs) and direct more traffic to the ToyHauler Parts website.



Web Marketing Solutions for an E-Commerce Business



As an e-commerce business, ToyHauler Parts features hundreds of products on their site. The firm carries top brands such as Magic Chef, Flojet, Thetford, US Gear, RoadMaster, Olympian, Valterra, PullRite, and more. Site visitors have the option to browse countless RV, motorhome, and toy hauler trailer parts and accessories in the site’s inventory.



The company takes pride in their ability to provide excellent service and offer quality products at an affordable price. In addition, many of their clients have favored them over other trailer parts distributors because of the constant availability of their products.



Reaching Out to the Right People



For the website to rank accordingly on major search engines such as Google, Yahoo!, and Bing, each product page has to have unique and compelling content that includes well ranking keywords. This also includes the need to have working internal links and a highly effective, straightforward site architecture. Fortunately for ToyHauler Parts, they are in good, capable hands.



Since recreational vehicles are used for almost anything, from living in one to going on road trips and vacations, there is a great demand for these products. Trailers and RVs are customizable, so owners can choose to add a new piece every chance they get. ToyHauler Parts aims to reach all RV and toy hauler owners nationwide, since customer demographics include but are not limited to hobbyists, clubs and organizations, boaters, and more.



Visit http://www.ToyHaulerParts.com today.



About ToyHauler Parts

ToyHauler Parts offers a complete selection of quality RV parts and accessories for toy haulers, motorhomes, campers, and more. They carry various brands including Camco and Atwood, H&H, ADCo, Kwikee, and Maxxair. They also offer full service repair and remodel of all makes of Toy Haulers, RVs, Buses, Motorhomes, Fifth Wheel, Travel Trailers and Campers. Based in California, ToyHauler Parts primarily ships it products to any point in the United States, but also ships to Canada and other countries on a case-to-case basis. For more information, visit http://www.ToyHaulerParts.com today.



ToyHauler Parts is your one-stop shop for quality, affordable RV parts and accessories available for your toy hauler, camper, bus, motorhome, or trailer. We have hundreds of items on stock and ready for shipping.



Contact:

Phone: 714 703-1600

Fax: 714 259-7575

Address: 1946 E. Occidental St.

City/Town: Santa Ana

State/Province: California

Zip: 92705

Country: United States