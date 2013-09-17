Toyota Cleveland Ohio Area Dealership Premier Toyota Announces the Fall Arrival of the 2014 Corolla

Amherst, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Premier Toyota, a Toyota dealership located near Cleveland, Ohio, has just announced that the 2014 Corolla is scheduled to arrive in the showroom this fall. For people who are looking for new or used cars for sale in Ohio, Premier Toyota has earned a well-deserved reputation for its outstanding selection and terrific sales team.



In today’s competitive compact car market, there is no room for ordinary or commonplace. The brand-new Corolla definitely epitomizes the evolution over the years of smaller cars from sedate to striking.



Premier Toyota, one of the well-known car dealerships in Cleveland Ohio, is looking forward to carrying the 2014 Corolla, which features an outstanding combination of style, design and craftsmanship as well as Toyota’s solid reputation for reliability. As part of the 11th generation of Corollas, the car is all geared up—no pun intended—to tempt a younger generation of vehicle buyers.



Ever since the 2014 Corolla debuted on June 6, it has been the talk of Toyota dealers in Ohio as well as the rest of the nation. About 800 Toyota dealers, customers, associates and members of the media gathered at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., to get the first glimpse of the stylish compact. A platform carrying the Corolla dropped down from the ceiling and floated above the ground, illustrating the theme of the show: Get Elevated.



The new Corolla features a lowered height, which results in a much sportier look. The car’s proportions are also much more athletic, riding on a longer wheelbase. Its wheels have been pushed to the corners with compact overhangs, which gives the car a confident, wide stance. The Corolla’s headlights look over a large trapezoidal grille that is beneath a thin intake.



Inside the 2014 Corolla, the front seats have been designed both for comfort and support of a wide variety of body types, and the extended wheelbase makes for a roomier back seat. Shiny black gloss trim and metallic ornamentation give the compact a classy and sporty look. Blue or amber pinstripes across the dash also add a touch of elegance.



The 2014 Corolla comes in four grades: L, LE, S and a new LE Eco grade. The vehicle features a rear deck spoiler, 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, tuned suspension, a chrome-tipped exhaust, and an LED color-illuminated speedometer and tachometer.



The car’s handling and steering have also been improved upon, thanks to the 2014 Corolla’s enhanced suspension. In addition to the current engine, a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine is available with Valvematic, a valve train technology that is available for the first time ever in the United States. This impressive new technology, which is available on the new Eco grade, boosts the car’s horsepower from 132 to 140. It’s also designed to enhance fuel economy by more than 5 percent; Toyota engineers targeted an estimated highway fuel economy rating of over 40 mpg.



About Premier Toyota

As one of the top car dealerships near Cleveland Ohio, Premier Toyota has a friendly and experienced sales staff with a strong commitment to providing its customers with the best possible service. Premier Toyota is locally owned and operated with strong ties to the community of Lorain County and the greater Cleveland region. For more information, please visit http://www.premiertoyota.com