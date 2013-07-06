Toyota Unveils the 2014 Edition of Its Compact Sedan Corolla, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2013 -- Recently, Toyota Motors unveiled its plans of launching the 2014 edition of its compact sedan, much famed as Toyota Corolla, reports the Economic Times dated 12th June 2013.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that the world’s largest auto maker has introduced new Corolla in order to get rid of the low-cost reputation of the outgoing model and draw as many potential buyers as possible.



Gaadi.com feels that apart from exhibiting a sportier look, the all new Toyota Corolla gets a brand new transmission, suspension and interiors as well. Such striking features not only make this sedan luxurious but also enhance it in terms of better handling.



Toyota Corolla will exhibit a new and a horizontally oriented dashboard system. Apart from that the interiors are finely done in a dual tone color combination that is finished with piano black gloss trim and metallic ornamentation trim, as reported by the Economic Times.



The research team at Gaadi.com feels that this new sedan will measure 99 mm in length overall. Also, other than a huge trapezoidal grill resting under the hood, new Corolla will also feature a fine rear deck-lid spoiler. As per the price and fuel economy, Toyota has not disclosed any details as yet.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Toyota Corolla can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



