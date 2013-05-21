Toyota to Upgrade 2013 Edition of Corolla Altis with J-S Models, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Boasting of putting up a striking touch screen infotainment system on display, the J-S edition will also be inclusive of USB structure and twin airbags.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com reports, that being paired with 6-speed manual transmission, the petrol based model will be priced around 11.74 lacs whereas the diesel powered variant will come at a price of about 13.16 lacs, as per the company sources.



Other than that, Gaadi.com also feels that the diesel variant of Corolla Altis will be seen equipped with a variable geometry turbocharger and 1.4L D-4D turbo diesel engine that will generate a peak power of 90 bhp and a peak torque of 205 Nm. On the other hand, the petrol edition will exhibit a variable valve timing 1.8L VVT-I engine that will generate 138 bhp of peak power and 173 Nm of peak torque when paired to a 6 speed manual gearbox.



On the whole, Gaadi.com reports that the diesel variants of Corolla Altis have generated incredible profit volumes in comparison to the outgoing model. Expected to compete with the cars of Skoda Laura and Chevrolet Cruze, the J-S edition of Corolla Altis is crafted to target those car buyers who look out for vehicles in a reasonable price bracket.



Apart from bringing down the price bracket, the all new J-S model of Toyota Corolla Altis will also come equipped with USB system and twin airbags along with a touch screen infotainment structure that will attract and cater to the needs of modern trend and daily changing preferences.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Toyota Corolla Altis can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Toyota-Corolla+Altis to know more about Toyota Corolla Altis at Gaadi.com