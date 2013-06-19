Toyota Fortuner Facelift Gets a New Heart, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Toyota Fortuner is considered to be one of the bestselling vehicles of the company and the latest edition will be powered by a 2.5L D-4D engine.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that the giant SUV had already got a host of changes in the face-lifted version of last year but the engine remained untouched. Hence this year, Toyota has unveiled the plans of launching its power-packed SUV that is paired with five-speed automatic transmission, as reported by India Today (dated January 18, 2013).



Gaadi.com also feels that the upgraded 2.5L D-4D diesel powered engine is a lot cheaper and a much more fuel efficient option to opt for as compared to the outgoing model that exhibits a 3.0L D4-D engine.



It is also boasted that Toyota Motors have also installed a top-mount intercooler on the advanced engine as a result of which the hood comprises of a scooped contour. Apart from that, this full-fledged SUV will measure 4750mm, 1840mm and 1850mm in length, width and height respectively along with an impressive ground clearance of 220mm.



The research team at Gaadi.com believes that the all new 2.5L upgraded engine is expected to generate an impressive peak power of 144 PS at the rate of 3400 rpm and a peak torque of 343 Nm at the rate of 1600 to 2800 rpm when compared to the five-speed automatic transmission as compared the 171 PS of power and 343 Nm of torque of the 3.0L D-4D unit.



Furthermore, the latest edition of Toyota Fortuner is expected to roll out around November 2013 and will be made available in the price bracket of 20 lacs to 23 lacs. The striking SUV of Fortuner falls in the category of a D segment car that that offers a great value for money apart from its bold looks and a powerful engine.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Toyota Fortuner can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Toyota-Fortuner to know more about Toyota Fortuner at Gaadi.com