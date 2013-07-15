Toyota Motors Introduced Its New Vios Sedan at Bangkok, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Toyota Motors has always introduced one the best cars in the Indian market. Also, the company is looking forward to put in the best efforts to continue introducing the best cars.



Recently, Toyota Motors revealed the all new compact sedan version of Toyota Vios at the Bangkok Motor Sho w, reported the Economic Times.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that Thailand has planned big to export the all new Vios sedan to more than 80 countries around the world. Also, the company plans to sell a target of 45000 units this year.



Gaadi.com also feels that, the new edition of the sedan will go up on sale in Thailand. It will be in a total of six grades along with seven exterior colors. Toyota also launched the 4th generation of the car under the value beyond belief concept.



The research team at Gaadi.com also feels that as stated by the company sources the car will feature a luxury-sport design both on the exteriors as well as on the interiors. Apart from that, the vehicle also measures 4410 mm in length and a wheelbase of 2550 mm.



On the outside, the new Vios gets projector headlamps unlike the reflectors on the outgoing model. The Japanese auto giant also considers the Vios to play a noteworthy role as a powerful motivation to the sales volumes this year for Toyota.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Toyota Vios Sedan can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Toyota-Vios to know more about Toyota Vios at Gaadi.com



Bunny Punia

Gaadi Web Pvt. Ltd.

18004192277