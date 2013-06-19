Toyota Motors to Introduce Midsized Sedan of Vios in the Indian Market, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Toyota Motors has unveiled its plans to introduce the all new midsized sedan of Toyota Vios in the fast growing Indian automobile industry in the third quarter of 2013.



The all new 2013 edition of Toyota Vios is expected to fill up the gap that prevails between Toyota Etios sedan and Corolla Altis.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that the next as well as the new generation model of 2013 Toyota Vios sedan that is much famed in the international markets will be sleeker, bigger and better in terms of appearance and performance.



Toyota Motors with the introduction of Vios sedan has planned big to take on Honda City, Skoda Rapid and Hyundai Verna who have been ruling this gap for long now. Apart from that it is being boasted that the all new Toyota Vios is a sedan version of the much famed Yaris hatchback.



Gaadi.com also feels that this stylish five-seater sedan exhibits striking grille that come with classic front and rear spoilers. Overall, the look of Toyota Vios sedan reflects complete luxury and sophistication that also features fabulous projector headlamps instead of reflectors as reported by the Economic Times (dated March 28, 2013).



As far as comfort is concerned, the interior is crafted with perfection and exhibit cutting edge technology. The cabin space is neatly designed and is roomy that comes with the incorporation of electric power steering, steering audio controls and 3 DIN audio structure. Other than that, the rear seats are foldable that enhance the boot space as well.



The research team at Gaadi.com also believes that the all new Toyota Vios sedan will be made available in both diesel as well as petrol variants that will exhibit 1.4L diesel engine and 1.5L petrol engine as well. Furthermore, Toyota Vios will also be made available with manual transmission and automatic transmission and will come tagged in the price range of 7.5 lacs to 10 lacs.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Toyota Vios sedan can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About The Company

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/ to know more about at Gaadi.com



Bunny Punia

Gaadi Web Pvt. Ltd.

18004192277