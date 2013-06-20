Toyota Motors to Roll out a Compact SUV of Rush in India, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Toyota Motors too has unveiled its plans of launching the all new Toyota Rush around the month of November 2013 in the Indian market.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that Toyota Motors seems to have planned big to launch its brand new Rush in the compact SUV segment and is expected to boost the sales for the company that met 35.33 percent decline in its domestic car sales in May 2013 according to the Indian Express dated on June 1, 2013.



Gaadi.com also feels that the concept models of the all new compact SUV from Toyota Motors reflects that the brand new Toyota Rush is expected to put up a classy stance on display along with which it will serve as a perfect family vehicle that exhibits an elegant body structure.



The research team at Gaadi.com also observes that Toyota Motors will be introducing the all new Toyota Rush in both petrol as well diesel variant. The petrol based variant of Toyota Rush will exhibit a 1.4L petrol engine that is boasted to be inspired from the engine that powers the sedan of Toyota Etios.



On the contrary, the diesel variant of Toyota Rush will be seen exhibiting a 1.4L D4-D unit of diesel powered engine that is boasted to have been inspired from the engine that powers Toyota Corolla Altis. Other than that, the all new compact SUV from Toyota Motors will also be made available with a four-wheel drive option in the Indian market.



Also, Toyota Motors is expected to roll out this brand new compact SUV tagged within a price bracket of about 10 lacs as far as pricing strategy is concerned for the Indian market. Moreover, the all new Rush will be seen encountering Renault Duster and forthcoming Ford Ecosport in the Indian market.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Toyota Rush can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Toyota-Rush to know more about Toyota Rush at Gaadi.com