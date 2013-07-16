North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- North Hollywood Toyota, a recognized Los Angeles Toyota dealership, today celebrated Toyota’s success in Edmunds.com annual ‘Best Retained Value’ awards. These awards look at all models with more than 100,000 unit sales in the United States during 2012 and compare them with similar models—22 model categories in all. Edmund.com then measures which models have the highest projected residual values five year after purchase. Of the 22 model winners, Toyota manufactures 5, the most of any car manufacturer: Toyota Tacoma, Toyota Prius, Toyota 4Runner, Toyota Venza, and Lexus LX 570.



“After over 40 years of running our Los Angeles Toyota dealership, we take great pride in our Toyota vehicles,” said a North Hollywood Toyota representative. “So while we are very excited for Edmunds.com distinction for best retained value, we are not surprised. Of all the cars for sale in Los Angeles, we believe our Toyota and Lexus vehicles are the best on the market. We hope more people will come to our Los Angeles Toyota dealership to understand the quality of the Toyota driving experience.”



With a wide selection of new and used vehicles along with a dedication to its local community through a variety of special rebate programs, North Hollywood Toyota has earned its reputation as one of the a recognized Los Angeles car dealerships. These rebate programs include the entertainment industry’s Studio Employee Purchase Program, the business community’s Business Solutions Program, and special offers for Military personnel and recent college graduates.



North Hollywood Toyota has worked tirelessly over four decades to provide their customers the best service and vehicles in Los Angeles. Founded in 1967, North Hollywood Toyota has become one of the largest new and used car dealerships in the San Fernando Valley. In addition to its wide selection, North Hollywood Toyota has invested to provide a top-of-the-line professional service department, an expert body shop, and a fully stocked parts department. For more information please visit http://www.northhollywoodtoyota.com/, visit their convenient location off the 101 freeway, call at 800.800.6730, or join them on Facebook, Twitter, and Google+.