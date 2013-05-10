Japanese Giant Toyota Motors Launches Its 4th Generation Vios, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com finds out that the latest edition of Toyota Vios is likely to be more spacious.



Putting up a spacious boot space on display, the latest edition of this sedan will go up for sale in Thailand first. As reported by The Economic Times, Toyota Vios will be made available in total six grades along with 7 external colors in the International markets. The car also exhibits a luxury sport design as far as the interiors and exteriors are concerned.



Measuring 4410 mm in length, the all new 2013 edition of Toyota Vios is likely to exhibit 2550 mm of wheelbase. Gaadi.com also reports that Toyota has restored the interiors as well as exteriors significantly, looks-wise. On the other hand, 4-speed gearbox, linked to a 1.5L engine generating 109 HP and 141 Nm of torque, remains untouched.



The research team of Gaadi.com also claims that apart from larger wheels, the 4th gen of Toyota Vios is expected to feature all round disc brakes, projector headlamps along with few other differences in appearance.



According to the company sources, Thailand has planned big to export the latest edition of this sedan in around 80 countries across the globe. Having earned the tag of largest automaker in the world 2012, expectations in the International as well as Indian market is already on the rise from Toyota Motors.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Toyota Vios can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



