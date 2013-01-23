Toyota's 2013 Super Bowl Ad Goes for Big Bang

New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Toyota hopes to score big with its Super Bowl commercials 2013 that stars a famous blonde actress and a not-so-famous social-media contest winner.



While Toyota has yet to tease its new Super Bowl commercials, it appears to be taking a different approach from its 2012 Super Bowl commercial that featured the 2012 Toyota Camry. Actress Kaley Cuoco, "Penny" from CBS' The Big Bang Theory, will use her comedic talents in her first Super Bowl ad that also engages the public with a social media contest. The Big Bang Theory is the CBS comedy about two brainy physicists and their attempts to relate to the world around them - and to the cute blonde woman next door.



Fans are offered a chance to "Get in the Big Game" and have their picture appear in the Toyota spot, but only if they submit photos of themselves to Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #WishGranted or #LetsGoPlaces by January 12. One photo will appear in the commercial during the first quarter of the super bowl 2013 game. Participants must be 18 or older. They also must undergo a background check, according to contest rules.



While details about the creative elements of the campaign will not be released until later, the humorous nature of the commercial made Cuoco, with her comedic television background, ideal for the role.



The Big Bang Theory in its sixth season,has received Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for the past two years and continues to bring in top ratings every week.



"When I saw the concept for the commercial, I knew it was something I wanted to do," said Cuoco in a statement. "I've had a great time filming and am excited to see the finished product."



"When I saw the concept for the commercial, I knew it was something I wanted to do," said Cuoco in a statement. "I've had a great time filming and am excited to see the finished product."

For official rules and more information about "Get In The Big Game," visit Toyota's Super Bowl Commercials



