ToyRobot, a Magazine for Fans of Transforming Toys, Now Available on Kickstarter!

Aberdeen, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- ToyRobot, a 44-page full-color and professionally published magazine, is revolutionizing the toy industry for fans of vintage toys, merchandise, and entertainment media, both young and old. A magazine spanning the toy industry, readers will enjoy coverage of Transformers, Go-Bots, Third-Party, Knock-Offs, and many other toys. With exclusive articles about some of the rarest toys and prototypes and interviews with professionals from across the toy industry, each edition of ToyRobot will feature content that cannot be found elsewhere.



Featuring high-resolution images on premium, full-gloss paper, photographs and layout spreads will be crisp and detailed, and original pull-out posters will leap from ToyRobot pages. The premier magazine of its time, ToyRobot promises to take readers through the past, present, and future of this exciting industry while ensuring there is something for everyone.



Available in a single-issue or subscription format, bi-monthly issues will be available to subscribers. Additional content, as determined by the success of the ToyRobot Kickstarter campaign, may also be made available.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support ToyRobot and the launch of this magazine to backers worldwide. ToyRobot is expected to begin shipping in early March 2020.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fenrirpublications/toyrobot-magazine



Supporters around the world can back ToyRobot by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $5. But for a pledge of $15 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including mention on the magazine's contributor page, original metallic posters, or exclusive international editions. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About ToyRobot

ToyRobot is being created by two enthusiastic professional toy collectors, Erik Braley and Bill Freitag, who are channeling their love for transformers and other toys into a form of creative media that people around the world can enjoy and connect with.



