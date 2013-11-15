Toys and Games in Brazil - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Toys and Games in Brazil"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- The 15% current value growth recorded in toys and games in 2012 was slower than the 17% recorded in 2011 but still represented a strong growth trend. The rising popularity of video games saw the category record higher growth than traditional toys and games. Within traditional toys and games, scientific/educational toys, radio/remote control toys and construction toys registered the highest growth rates in 2012. Much of this growth was driven by the increase in new products and innovations...
Euromonitor International's Toys and Games in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Toys and Games in Thailand
- Toys and Games in Poland
- Toys and Games in Malaysia
- Toys and Games in Japan
- Toys and Games in China
- Toys and Games in the Philippines
- Toys and Games in Italy
- Toys and Games in South Korea
- Toys and Games in Canada
- Toys and Games in Singapore