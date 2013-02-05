Toys"R"Us Canada Returns as Diamond Sponsor for 18th Annual Starlight Gala

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada is pleased to announce Toys“R”Us and Babies“R”Us Canada are returning as Diamond Sponsors for their 18th annual Fundraising Gala on April 6, 2013 at The Fairmont Royal York.



Since 1998, Toys“R”Us and Babies“R”Us have supported Starlight through annual in-store sales of Starlight Stars and the annual Starlight Gala. “We are pleased and proud to be the lead sponsor for Starlight Children’s Gala” said Kevin Macnab, President, Toys”R”Us Canada “Children have always been the focus of our charity work and we are thrilled to have donated over $10.2 million to Starlight to date. We look forward to partnering with Starlight and other Starlight Gala sponsors to help even more children and their families in 2013.”



Christopher Barry, President of Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada said, “Our community outreach and in-hospital programs have been greatly enhanced with the help of Toys“R”Us and Babies“R”Us Canada. We are pleased to have the generous support of such a fantastic organization, and look forward to a successful fundraising event.”



Starlight is also welcoming several other sponsors to support their gala such as sparkAV, Cineplex, The Brettler/Mintz Foundation, DST Output Canada Inc., and media sponsor Metroland Media Group.



The Starlight gala remains one of the foundation’s largest sources for fundraising, with $300,000 in donations collected at last year’s event. Tickets to this year’s event can be purchased online by visiting http://starlightmatters.com/gala/



About The Starlight Children’s Foundation of Canada

Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada is a charitable organization that brings smiles, laughter and joy back into the lives of children with serious illness or life-altering injury through in- hospital distractive entertainment and out-of-hospital fun family events.



Website: http://starlightmatters.com/

Twitter: @StarlightCanada

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/starlightcanada



About Toys“R”Us, Canada

Toys“R”Us (Canada) Ltd., is part of Toys“R”Us, Inc., the world's leading dedicated toy and juvenile products retailer. Toys“R”Us, Canada operates 74 stores across the country. For store locations and convenient online shopping visit http://www.toysrus.ca/ or http://www.babiesrus.ca



About Metroland Media

With more than 100 trusted community and daily newspapers both in print and online, as well as innovative websites including flyerland.ca, save.ca and gottarent.com; Metroland Media is dedicated to delivering relevant and quality communication vehicles that reflect the local voice and connect its readers to their community.



