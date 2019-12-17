'T.P.O.R.T,' a First-Person Teleporter Puzzle Game, Now on Kickstarter!

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- With T.P.OR.T., players around the world will be able to test their skill at navigating puzzle rooms filled with obstacles that include walls, doors, lifts, lasers, dissolving fields, and more. With over 10 hours of story mode gameplay, T.P.O.R.T. promises hours of challenging fun as players develop strategies and use teleporters and interactive objects to navigate rooms in four distinct game phases.



While navigating the storyline, players can use up to three teleporters at a time to solve various puzzle rooms, which requires players to use mental skills to find the best path forward. The story begins in a theme park with the ominous voice of an announcer guiding the player, who then begins to push them to fail as they make their way through progressively dangerous rooms.



T.P.O.R.T. is expected to be released to PC audiences on Steam in the first quarter of 2022. Designed with the Unity engine, game graphics will be configurable to provide high frame rates on even low tier systems. The game will support keyboard/mouse and gamepad inputs.



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1612428326/tport-a-first-person-puzzle-game-tport

Supporters around the world can back T.P.O.R.T. by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as €10. Different pledge amounts come with various awards, including copies of the games and inclusion in the games featured credits. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About T.P.O.R.T.

