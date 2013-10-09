Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of TPS Eastern Africa Limited (SRLH) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'TPS Eastern Africa Limited (SRLH) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'TPS Eastern Africa Limited' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

TPS Eastern Africa Limited (TPSEAL), through its subsidiaries, owns, operates and manages luxury resorts, safari lodges and hotels. The company's properties include 32 hotels, resorts, safari lodges and tented camps. The services offered by TPSEAL in its hotel and resorts consist of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, air conditioned rooms, swimming pools, health club and spa, conference center, travel desk, taxi and limousine service, wedding planning service, hair salon, gift shop and babysitting facilities. The company operates through its six subsidiaries. The company has presence in East Africa - Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and Mozambique and Southern Asia - Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan. TPSEAL is headquartered at Nairobi, Kenya.



Companies Mentioned



TPS Eastern Africa Limited



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