TR Cutler Examines Role of Paywalls as Media Landscape Changes

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Paid advertising models are in hospice. The media landscape, particularly radio and print has altered greatly. The revenue model is moving toward paid content and more than fifty percent of all media outlets will utilize a paywall by 2015.



A paywall is a system that prevents Internet users from accessing webpage content without a paid subscription.



There are both "hard" and "soft" paywalls in use. "Hard" paywalls allow minimal to no access to content without subscription, while "soft" paywalls allow more flexibility in what users can view without subscribing, such as selective free content and/or a limited number of articles per month, or the sampling of several pages of a book or paragraphs of an article. Newspapers have been implementing paywalls on their websites to increase their revenue, which has been diminishing due to a decline in print subscriptions and advertising revenue.



While paywalls are used to bring in extra revenue for companies by charging for online content, they have also been used to increase the number of print subscribers. Some newspapers offer access to online content, including delivery of a Sunday print edition at a lower price than online access alone. News sites use this tactic because it increases both their online revenue and their print circulation.



In the next six months hundreds of radio stations will bring their on-air and online commercial content together to avoid being listed separately in the ratings. A new Arbitron policy went into effect that combines the data as long as both the on-air and streaming content are a 100% simulcast in the home market of the station. The streaming broadcasts are not money-makers without a paywall. Radio stations can immediately turn out of market listeners into profit centers.



The first paywall data report is being assembled and distributed by TR Cutler, Inc. Requests for the report made before January 31, 2014 will be sent free of charge upon publication. To receive the Paywall Data Report register at: http://trcutlerinc.com/paywall-data-report.php.



About Thomas R. Cutler

Thomas R. Cutler is the President & CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based, TR Cutler, Inc., (http://www.trcutlerinc.com). Cutler is the founder of the Manufacturing Media Consortium including more than 5000 journalists, editors, and economists writing about trends in manufacturing, industry, material handling, and process improvement. Cutler is the most published freelance industrial journalist worldwide; Follow Thomas R Cutler on Twitter @ThomasRCutler.



TR Cutler, Inc.

http://www.trcutlerinc.com

Thomas R. Cutler

CEO, Manufacturing Journalist

trcutler@trcutlerinc.com

888-902-0300