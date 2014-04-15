TraceGains Announced Upcoming Webinar Presenter Karil Kochenderfer

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- TraceGains announced Karil Kochenderfer as the co-presenter on their GFSI webinar later this spring. Kochenderfer, based in Washington, is North American representative of the Global Food Safety Initiative. She is known within the U.S. food industry from her many years with the Grocery Manufacturers Association and is a member of the U.S. Department of Commerce Advisory Committee on Supply-chain Competitiveness.



Kochenderfer is a strategic business advisor with a forward-thinking and global perspective leading government and public affairs initiatives in the U.S. and abroad on behalf of corporate and trade association clients. Kochenderfer seizes upon the linkages and dynamics of social networks and global supply-chains to develop strategies that engage key stakeholders, enhance marketplace awareness, facilitate trade, promote sustainability, and drive the public agenda.



Kochenderefer was formerly director of new technologies and environment for the Grocery Manufacturers Association, where she oversaw the creation of GMA's international program and led efforts on biotechnology in the U.S. and abroad. She also worked with regulatory officials in the U.S. and abroad to eliminate trade barriers in key markets overseas.



TraceGains helps food manufacturers analyze and rank suppliers based on regular activities, long-term trends, specifications compliance, including the individual attribute level, and empowers companies to communicate this information back upstream whenever necessary, or on a predetermined schedule.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (www.tracegains.com) provides food and beverage manufacturers and distributors with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates and streamlines processes to convert static documents into actionable data. With a network of more than 5,000 supplier members and more than 250 deployment sites, TraceGains offers an ever-expanding database of suppliers, purchased items, and documents that companies can leverage to improve product quality, accelerate product development, and meet regulatory and audit pressures. TraceGains not only digitizes all incoming documents, making them easily searchable, but also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance. TraceGains’ automated solution assures companies that documentation is up to date, organized, and searchable, making companies 365 Audit Ready. TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. Recently, TraceGains was listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400