TraceGains Attending IFT Annual Meeting Later This Month

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- TraceGains will be attending the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Annual Meeting from June 21-24 at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center, LA. Gary Nowacki, CEO of TraceGains noted, “The IFT Annual Meeting & Food Expo is the largest annual food science forum and exposition in the world. As the leader in full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, TraceGains plays an important role among food technologists to produce the safest and most enjoyable foods in the market.”



The IFT Annual Meeting & Food Expo brings together professionals involved in both the science and the business of food — experts in R&D, product development, and QA/QC, as well as executive management, marketing, procurement, sales, and more — from industry, academia, and government. Attendees will gain practical insights, make professional contacts, and discover more innovative ideas.



Thousands of food scientists, R&D professionals, suppliers, marketers, and others from around the globe annually join news reporters at this event. They come to learn about the driving forces behind the innovations and trends affecting consumers, as well as the growers, processors, regulators, and researchers who contribute to the food supply, both in the U.S. and abroad.



More than 18,000 of the world’s top food science and technology professionals, representing the most prominent organizations in the global food sector, will attend the annual meeting in New Orleans this summer to learn about the most recent product, ingredient, and technology developments, and their potential business impact, as well as to identify trends that will shape the industry.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) provides food and ingredient manufacturers and brokers with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates the management of supplier risk, data, and documentation, making companies 365 Audit Ready™.



TraceGains’ cloud-based SaaS solution works with in-house solutions such as quality management systems (QMS), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and product life-cycle management (PLM), to close the loop on upstream risk. This solution provides collaborative supplier management, and eases compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), and internal business compliance requirements including hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP).



TraceGains digitizes all incoming supplier documents, making them easily searchable. TraceGains also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance.



TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. TraceGains is Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Learn more about conquering the supplier data revolution at: http://www.tracegains.com/supplier-data-revolution. Follow TraceGains on Twitter @TraceGains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400