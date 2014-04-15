TraceGains Attends Association for Dressings and Sauces Annual Meeting in California

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- TraceGains is attending the 2014 Association for Dressing and Sauces (ADS) Technical Meeting at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, CA April 27 – April 29, 2014. The 2014 ADS Annual Meeting is targeted for food makers that make dressings, sauces, or other condiment products or supplying to those who do. Education during varied technical sessions will be provided. The ADS Annual Meeting will feature the new products and services presentations.



David Schoenfeld, TraceGains Vice-president of Sales and Marc Simony, Director of Marketing will attend the meeting. Schoenfeld brings twenty years of experience in technology sales, sales management, and expertise in the areas of computer systems and applications, eCommerce marketing, SaaS Sales, and eCommerce application development and sales strategies. Simony joined TraceGains in the spring of 2008. As head of marketing he continuously searches out best practices, stays atop new market and marketing developments, and relishes in devising corporate and competitive strategies that unhinge the competition. Simony graduated cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. in Communication from the University of New Hampshire, and has earned an MBA with distinction in Global Management from The Thunderbird School of Global Management.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) provides food and beverage manufacturers and distributors with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates and streamlines processes to convert static documents into actionable data. With a network of more than 5,000 supplier members and more than 250 deployment sites, TraceGains offers an ever-expanding database of suppliers, purchased items, and documents that companies can leverage to improve product quality, accelerate product development, and meet regulatory and audit pressures. TraceGains not only digitizes all incoming documents, making them easily searchable, but also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance. TraceGains’ automated solution assures companies that documentation is up to date, organized, and searchable, making companies 365 Audit Ready. TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. Recently, TraceGains was listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400