TraceGains Attends International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Show in Orlando

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) will be June 2-4 in Orlando, Florida. IDDBA Show highlights include a focus on education. There will be targeted sessions featuring current trends, research, marketing ideas, global issues, consumer buying behavior, and new products and services. Seminars are open to all attendees at no additional cost.



The conference will include a food expo. The IDDBA expo features over 1,650 booths jam-packed with the food, services, and ideas that drive our business. The show will also include keynote speeches. There will be multiple top-level presentations that offer key insight into business, the economy, the consumer, and current trends. The 10,000 square foot Show & Sell Center is an incredible retail showcase that demonstrates the newest merchandising concepts, the hottest products, and actionable ideas that create customer interest and drive demand.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



