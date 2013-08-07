TraceGains Attends the Prepared Foods Research and Development Applications Seminar

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- TraceGains, a leader in supplier document management in the food industry will attend the Prepared Foods R&D Applications Seminar. The event is a practical two-day "how to" applications-oriented event dedicated to further educating the food and beverage industry's formulators on specific application challenges. The event will be at the Renaissance Chicago O'Hare from August 14-15, 2013.



Leaders in the food and beverage industry attending will include those bench-level R&D, technical service, quality control, as well as middle R&D management and product formulators.



Topics at the seminar include separate tracks for each dedicated to a specific application (bakery, dairy, healthy ingredients, etc.) and to specific ingredients (healthy ingredients, starches, gums), questions answered on-site by experts, unique opportunity for teams to learn together, expert presenters in every session, and the industry's most comprehensive choice of application-oriented sessions.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



Some of the food industry categories which have observed significant benefits using TraceGains include baking mixes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, snack foods, confectionery, dairy, salad dressings, herbs & seasonings, flavors, dips, glazes & marinades, cheese processing and manufacturing, frozen foods, breakfast cereals, dietary supplements, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), convenience foods, and restaurant chains. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Marc Simony

Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400