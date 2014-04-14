TraceGains Audit Ready Solution Focus at Food Safety Summit Successful

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- TraceGains, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution, exhibited at the Food Safety Summit this week. The FDA Audit Checklists were available without cost. Gary Nowacki, CEO of TraceGains presented to a well-attended group of food manufacturing leaders on "Becoming 365 Audit Ready.”



The Food Safety Summit was a solutions-based conference and expo designed to meet the educational and information needs of the entire food industry including growers, processors, retailers, distributors, foodservice operators, regulators, and academia. The Summit attracted industry professionals including expert speakers and trainers to exchange ideas, find solutions to current job challenges and engage in valuable opportunities for networking.



The show provided valuable opportunities for attendees in three days of education offering interactive solutions and tools. The Food Safety Summit attendees had an opportunity to interface with TraceGains which has made several audit checklists including information about rights regarding to requests for records. All can access pre-audit, inspection day audit, and the post audit checklists at:



Pre-Audit Checklist: http://hub.am/1eADTEa

Inspection Day Checklist: http://hub.am/1eAE4iP

Post-Audit Checklist: http://hub.am/1hWAAPC



About TraceGains

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) provides food and beverage manufacturers and distributors with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates and streamlines processes to convert static documents into actionable data. With a network of more than 5,000 supplier members and more than 250 deployment sites, TraceGains offers an ever-expanding database of suppliers, purchased items, and documents that companies can leverage to improve product quality, accelerate product development, and meet regulatory and audit pressures. TraceGains not only digitizes all incoming documents, making them easily searchable, but also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance. TraceGains’ automated solution assures companies that documentation is up to date, organized, and searchable, making companies 365 Audit Ready. TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. Recently, TraceGains was listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400