TraceGains Automated Supplier Tracking Impacting Impressive Food Industry Customers

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- TraceGains, based in Colorado, creates supplier documents; a management solution which prevents "bad stuff" (out of specification ingredients) from arriving in the first place. Assuring that the correct supplier documents and certifications are on file, (such as allergen statement, kosher, SQF, and BRC) is also important to verify that the finished good food product is compliant with business policies and customer requirements.



The partial client roster of TraceGains is impressive and includes:



- A.C. Legg, Inc. makers of Old Plantation Seasonings

- Advanced Food Products LLC

- Arthur Schuman Inc.

- Bay Valley Foods TreeHouse Foods

- Berner Food & Beverage, Inc.

- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Arnold, Boboli, Entenmann's

- Chelsea Milling Co., Makers of "Jiffy" Mixes

- Edward & Sons

- Ghirardelli Chocolate

- Give & Go Foods

- Golden State Foods

- Illes Seasonings & Flavors

- Jelly Belly Candy Company

- Kikkoman

- Oakrun Farm Bakery Ltd.

- Ottens Flavors.

- Specialty Commodities



From baking Mixes to Bakery Products including dough, pastries, bread, and cakes TraceGains is driving best practice in supplier compliance. Similarly the beverage industries including manufacturers of juices, coffee, energy & sports drinks, wine, and spirits are seeking the document management solutions offered by TraceGains.



Other industries salient to the technology solution include:



Breakfast Cereals (cold & hot), Canned and Jarred Fruits & Vegetables, Cheese Processing & Manufacturing, Cheese Sauces, Coating Systems, Condiments, Confections, Convenience Foods, Crumbs, Dairy, Dairy Substitutes, Dips & Marinades, Dried Fruits, Dough Blends, Dry Mixes, Flavors, Food Bases, Frozen Foods, Grains & Seeds, Meals, Ready to Eat (MREs), Meat, Non-Dairy Powders, Nuts, Pudding, Restaurant Chains, Salad Dressings, Salsa, Sauces, Seasonings, Snack Foods, Soups, Spices, and Spreads.



About TraceGains

TraceGains, Inc. http://tracegains.com, founded in 1998, is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments who are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.



Actionable intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain and ingredient optimization. By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://tracegains.com

Marc Simony, Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400