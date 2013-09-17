TraceGains CEO Expands Team with Marketing Strategist Jennifer Brusco

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Gary Nowacki, CEO of TraceGains, welcomes Jennifer Brusco to the team as Marketing Strategist for the Colorado-based technology company. “We are delighted to have such an accomplished writer, editor, and marketing manager with nearly a decade of professional experience. Brusco will be responsible for content development and management, project management, integrated marketing management, marketing analysis, web site content creation and management, as well as an interactive strategy management,” Nowacki added.



TraceGains (www.tracegains.com) delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. The TraceGains solution is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.



Brusco shared her enthusiasm about the new position noting, “TraceGains is a powerful organization with amazing products to transform the efficiencies of food manufacturers. The ability to share the people and products of this well-respected company presents both challenges and opportunities. Look forward to sharing the simple value proposition that TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.”



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

www.tracegains.com

Marc Simony

Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400