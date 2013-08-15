TraceGains Co-Founder Will Pape Interviewed on Manufacturing Revival Radio

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Will Pape, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of TraceGains was recently the featured guest on the Manufacturing Revival Radio show. The show titled, “TraceGains: Balancing Safety, Security, Profitability, and the Supply Chain,” was hosted by Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood who interviewed the supplier documentation leader. TraceGains assists food and beverage manufacturers in ensuring that raw ingredients are compliant with their specifications and with supporting documentation for the ingredients.



Pape discussed many important aspects of manufacturing during the interview. Pape insisted that, “manufacturing is more than making things; you have to understand all that goes into managing the raw materials. At TraceGains we learn how to leverage technology to provide the greatest visibility to the crevices of food business operations.”



Schnick and Youngblood reported, “Pape was a great guest and full of fascinating stories. Be sure to listen to the entire episode to catch all of his great insights into safety, security, profitability, and supply chain management.”



The interview can be heard at the link: http://madeintheusa.dreamlandinteractive.com/tracegains/.



TraceGains (www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



Some of the food industry categories which have observed significant benefits using TraceGains include baking mixes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, snack foods, confectionery, dairy, salad dressings, herbs & seasonings, flavors, dips, glazes & marinades, cheese processing and manufacturing, frozen foods, breakfast cereals, dietary supplements, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), convenience foods, and restaurant chains. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

www.tracegains.com

Marc Simony

Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400