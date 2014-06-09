TraceGains Connections Newsletter Provides Information About Upcoming Webinars for Food Industry

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- TraceGains monthly Connections Newsletter June 2014 is now available. This month’s edition discusses a variety of salient topics, such as the new office expansion and renovation due to business growth with new customers. Jenn Brusco, TraceGains’ Marketing Specialist noted, “Our success also means that we need more space for our team to meet the needs of our growing customer base. This weekend, we started our office expansion and renovation project. We are all very excited about the changes and where TraceGains is headed.”



Additionally, the newsletter provides access to TraceGains’ current blog. Brusco discusses the five best and worst things to do when preparing for GFSI Certification. There is a column called “Coffee Talk” with Gary Nowacki, CEO of TraceGains where he discusses how big data has affected food safety and quality.



TraceGains is introducing a set of three upcoming high-demand webinars including:



-Food Labeling Regulations for Restaurants and Vending Machines with Food Directions, LLC with details coming soon.

-Pre-Requisite Programs for HACCP with D.L. Newslow & Associates, Inc.

-Packaging with International Featured Standards (IFS)



Past webinars can also be accessed at the viewer’s convenience. The most recent webinar was called, “Getting Started with GFSI (For Manufacturers),” with Karil Kochenderfer, GFSI's North American representative, and John Kukoly, Director of BRC in the Americas. They provided an essential overview of the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), its benefits, and what is required to begin the compliance process with any GFSI-approved scheme relevant to food manufacturers and processors.



To read the entire newsletter, go to: http://bit.ly/1x2vy8S.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (www.tracegains.com) provides food and ingredient manufacturers and brokers with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates the management of supplier risk, data, and documentation, making companies 365 Audit Ready™.



TraceGains’ cloud-based SaaS solution works with in-house solutions such as quality management systems (QMS), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and product life-cycle management (PLM), to close the loop on upstream risk. This solution provides collaborative supplier management, and eases compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), and internal business compliance requirements including hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP).



TraceGains digitizes all incoming supplier documents, making them easily searchable. TraceGains also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance.



TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. TraceGains is Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Learn more about conquering the supplier data revolution at: http://www.tracegains.com/supplier-data-revolution. Follow TraceGains on Twitter @TraceGains.



TraceGains, Inc.

www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400