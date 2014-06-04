TraceGains Creates Free Checklist for Food Manufacturers Getting Started with GFSI Compliance

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- TraceGains recently made available Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) checklists for Food Manufacturers. The checklists were co-produced with the respective scheme owners to ensure accuracy, including the SQF Code.



The SQF Code, Ed. 7, is a process and product certification standard created and maintained by the Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI), a division of the Arlington, Virginia-based trade association, the Food Marketing Institute (FMI).



The SQF Code, or standard, is based on the international standard ISO/IEC 17065 and benchmarked to the Global Food Safety Initiative’s (GFSI) Guidance Document version 6 for use by all sectors of the food industry, from primary production to transport and distribution. The main feature of the SQF Code is its emphasis on the systematic application of HACCP to identify and control of food safety and food quality hazards. The implementation of an SQF management system addresses a buyer’s food safety and quality requirements and provides a comprehensive solution for businesses supplying local and global food markets.



With this standard, SQFI helps make certification more attainable for smaller companies by dividing the process into three steps: from Level 1, which incorporates fundamental food safety controls appropriate for low-risk products; all the way to Level 3, indicating a comprehensive implementation of food safety and quality management systems development.



To receive the free checklist, go to: http://www.tracegains.com/gfsi-checklists.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (www.tracegains.com) provides food and ingredient manufacturers and brokers with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates the management of supplier risk, data, and documentation, making companies 365 Audit Ready™.



TraceGains’ cloud-based SaaS solution works with in-house solutions such as quality management systems (QMS), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and product life-cycle management (PLM), to close the loop on upstream risk. This solution provides collaborative supplier management, and eases compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), and internal business compliance requirements including hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP).



TraceGains digitizes all incoming supplier documents, making them easily searchable. TraceGains also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance.



TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. TraceGains is Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Learn more about conquering the supplier data revolution at: http://www.tracegains.com/supplier-data-revolution. Follow TraceGains on Twitter @TraceGains.



TraceGains, Inc.

www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400