TraceGains Creates Free GFSI Checklist for Food Manufacturers Using BRC Global Standards

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- TraceGains recently made available Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) checklists for Food Manufacturers. The checklists were co-produced with the respective scheme owners to ensure accuracy, including BRC Global Standards. BRC is a leading safety and quality certification program, used by over 20,000 certificated suppliers in 90 countries, with certification issued through a worldwide network of accredited Certification Bodies. The BRC Food Safety Standard can be used by any food processing operation where open food is handled, processed or packed. This could be from primary products such as fresh produce pack houses and slaughterhouses through to processed foods, canneries and ready to eat products.



Designed to encourage the development of best food safety practices and to help prepare companies to pursue full BRC certification, the BRC enrollment program incorporates the main features of the BRC Global Food Standard. The program is open to all food manufacturing sites that are not already certified with BRC Global Food Standard Issue 6.



The BRC Enrollment Program is designed to help sites progress toward full certification, which includes a complete audit. Sites that have good results at those audits may go on to become certified without the need for another full audit. If there is a problem, however, corrective actions must be taken before certification can be achieved.



To receive the free checklist, go to: http://www.tracegains.com/gfsi-checklists.



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) provides food and ingredient manufacturers and brokers with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates the management of supplier risk, data, and documentation, making companies 365 Audit Ready™.



TraceGains’ cloud-based SaaS solution works with in-house solutions such as quality management systems (QMS), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and product life-cycle management (PLM), to close the loop on upstream risk. This solution provides collaborative supplier management, and eases compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), and internal business compliance requirements including hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP).



TraceGains digitizes all incoming supplier documents, making them easily searchable. TraceGains also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance.



TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. TraceGains is Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Learn more about conquering the supplier data revolution at: http://www.tracegains.com/supplier-data-revolution. Follow TraceGains on Twitter @TraceGains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400