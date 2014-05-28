TraceGains Creates Free GFSI Compliance Checklist for Food Manufacturers Using FSSC 22000

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- TraceGains recently made available Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) checklists for Food Manufacturers. The checklists were co-produced with the respective scheme owners to ensure accuracy, including FSSC 22000.



FSSC 22000 is the world's leading, independently managed, nonprofit food certification scheme for ISO 22000-based certification of food safety management systems. Acknowledged by GFSI for the manufacture and processing of foods and food packaging materials, FSSC 22000 retains the flexibility to add scopes in line with market demands. With 94 licensed certification bodies and the number of certified sites having grown to over 7,500+ (of which 1,000 were for packaging) from less than 1,000 at the beginning of 2012, it is evident that there is a growing worldwide demand for FSSC 22000 certification throughout the supply chain.



The FSSC scheme is intended for the audit and certification of the food safety system of organizations in the food supply chain that process or manufacture:

- perishable animal products (i.e. meat, poultry, eggs, dairy and fish products)

- perishable vegetal products (i.e. fresh fruits and fresh juices, preserved fruits, fresh vegetables, preserved vegetables)

- products with long shelf life at ambient temperature (i.e. canned products, biscuits, snacks, oil, drinking water, beverages, pasta, flour, sugar, salt)

- (bio)chemical products for food manufacturing (i.e. vitamins additives and bio-cultures) but excluding technical and technological aids

- food packaging material manufacturing

- animal feed



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) provides food and ingredient manufacturers and brokers with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates the management of supplier risk, data, and documentation, making companies 365 Audit Ready™.



TraceGains’ cloud-based SaaS solution works with in-house solutions such as quality management systems (QMS), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and product life-cycle management (PLM), to close the loop on upstream risk. This solution provides collaborative supplier management, and eases compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), and internal business compliance requirements including hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP).



TraceGains digitizes all incoming supplier documents, making them easily searchable. TraceGains also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance.



TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. TraceGains is Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Learn more about conquering the supplier data revolution at: http://www.tracegains.com/supplier-data-revolution. Follow TraceGains on Twitter @TraceGains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400