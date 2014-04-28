TraceGains Customers Excited About Working Together with Food Industry Suppliers and Manufacturers at Conference

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- TraceGains, a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution for the food and beverage industries, hosted a first annual Customer Conference last month in Denver, Colorado. Several leading food manufacturers and TraceGains’ customers had the opportunity to be interviewed about their experience. The conference was well-attended by major global food manufacturers and suppliers. Expert speakers presented on a variety of relevant topics.



Karen Klansec, Supply Chain Quality Assurance, Pinnacle Foods Group, commented, “The networking is fantastic. The opportunity to speak, ask questions, and participate has enabled me to have folks come to me and ask about things. As well as the fact that a number of people here are our suppliers and they are looking forward to the work as much as we are. What TraceGains has done in lowering the pain for suppliers is an imperative in my world.”



Gary Nowacki, CEO, TraceGains, noted, “It’s been great to hear all the different ways TraceGains customers are using the solution to tackle their everyday challenges. When we first launched this product, we had no idea of all the ways it would be used on a real-world basis. Even more exciting, our customers are giving us great feedback on where to take the product next to help solve even more problems. These are great companies that are helping direct us to continuously enhance a great product.”



To watch video of TraceGains’ customer testimonials, go to: http://www.tracegains.com/customer-conference.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) provides food and beverage manufacturers and distributors with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates and streamlines processes to convert static documents into actionable data. With a network of more than 5,000 supplier members and more than 250 deployment sites, TraceGains offers an ever-expanding database of suppliers, purchased items, and documents that companies can leverage to improve product quality, accelerate product development, and meet regulatory and audit pressures. TraceGains not only digitizes all incoming documents, making them easily searchable, but also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance. TraceGains’ automated solution assures companies that documentation is up to date, organized, and searchable, making companies 365 Audit Ready. TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. Recently, TraceGains was listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400