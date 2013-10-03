TraceGains Diamond Sponsor for Association for Dressings and Sauces Annual Meeting in Florida

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- TraceGains is a Diamond Sponsor at the 2013 Association for Dressings and Sauces Annual Meeting from October 5-7. The meetings will be held at the Westin Diplomat Resort and Spa in Hollywood, Florida. The 2013 ADS Annual Meeting is targeted for food makers that make dressings, sauces, or other condiment products or supplying to those who do. Education during varied technical sessions will be provided. The ADS Annual Meeting will feature the new products and services presentations. David Schoenfeld, TraceGains Vice-president of Sales will attend the meeting. Schoenfeld brings twenty years of experience in technology sales, sales management, and expertise in the areas of computer systems and applications, eCommerce marketing, SaaS Sales, and eCommerce application development and sales strategies.



About TraceGains

TraceGains, Inc. (http://www.tracegains.com), founded in 1998, is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments who are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. Food & beverage makers, restaurant chains, nutraceutical manufacturers, and any company challenged with raw material or ingredient variability can benefit from TraceGains’ supplier compliance and supplier impact solutions.



Companies quickly identify how individual suppliers and raw materials affect product outcomes such as customer satisfaction, profitability, yield, and quality. Suppliers are continuously evaluated and rank-ordered on new business-critical KPIs which go way beyond the traditional measures of cost and on-time delivery.



Actionable intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain and ingredient optimization. By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400