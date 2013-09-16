TraceGains Diamond Sponsor for Association for Dressings and Sauces Annual Meeting in Two Weeks

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- TraceGains will be attending as a Diamond Sponsor at the 2013 Association for Dressings and Sauces Annual Meeting from October 5-7. The meetings will be held at the Westin Diplomat Resort and Spa in Hollywood, Florida. The 2013 ADS Annual Meeting is targeted for food makers that make dressings, sauces, or other condiment products or supplying to those who do. Education during varied technical sessions will be provided. The ADS Annual Meeting will feature the new products and services presentations. David Schoenfeld, TraceGains Vice-president of Sales will attend the meeting. Schoenfeld brings twenty years of experience in technology sales, sales management, and expertise in the areas of computer systems and applications, eCommerce marketing, SaaS Sales, and eCommerce application development and sales strategies.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



Some of the food industry categories which have observed significant benefits using TraceGains include baking mixes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, snack foods, confectionery, dairy, salad dressings, herbs & seasonings, flavors, dips, glazes & marinades, cheese processing and manufacturing, frozen foods, breakfast cereals, dietary supplements, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), convenience foods, and restaurant chains.



Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Marc Simony

Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400