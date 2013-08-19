TraceGains EVP Will Pape Interview Shares Most Food Companies Are out of Spec

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Manufacturing.net recently featured an interview with Will Pape, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of TraceGains on the Manufacturing Revival Radio. Pape discussed many important aspects of food manufacturing during the interview. Pape explained, “Typically when we start working with a customer 50-60 percent of the ingredients coming into their warehouses are out of spec, or not what they expect. TraceGains reduces surprises by helping food manufacturers maintain accurate records documenting raw ingredients that can affect health, safety, taste, and ultimately nutrition.”



The show titled, “TraceGains: Balancing Safety, Security, Profitability, and the Supply Chain,” was hosted by Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood who interviewed the supplier documentation leader. TraceGains assists food and beverage manufacturers in ensuring that raw ingredients are compliant with their specifications and with supporting documentation for the ingredients.



Schnick and Youngblood reported, “Pape was a great guest and full of fascinating stories. Be sure to listen to the entire episode to catch all of his great insights into safety, security, profitability, and supply chain management.”



Manufacturing Revival Radio is a weekly podcast about the resurgence of American manufacturing. The hosts, Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood, interview thought leaders and innovators who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible with manufacturing in the 21st Century — both in the U.S. and around the globe. Manufacturing.net is a proud syndication partner of Manufacturing Revival Radio.



Manufacturing.net delivers a global community the most up-to-date news, trends, and opinions shaping the manufacturing landscape. The dedicated editorial staff uses numerous industry resources to keep the site constantly updated with the latest and most relevant content on all the topics, critical issues and market sectors relevant to the manufacturing and product development marketplace.



To listen to the entire interview click the link: http://madeintheusa.dreamlandinteractive.com/tracegains/.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



Some of the food industry categories which have observed significant benefits using TraceGains include baking mixes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, snack foods, confectionery, dairy, salad dressings, herbs & seasonings, flavors, dips, glazes & marinades, cheese processing and manufacturing, frozen foods, breakfast cereals, dietary supplements, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), convenience foods, and restaurant chains.



About TraceGains

TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Marc Simony

Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400