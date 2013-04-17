TraceGains Exhibiting at 7th Food Technology and Innovation Forum Next Week

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- TraceGains, Inc. will be attending and exhibiting at the Food Technology and Innovation Forum 2013. The conference is from April 22-24 at the Westin Chicago North Shore, Chicago, Illinois. The conference brings together leaders in research and development, innovation, marketing, and consumer insights from across North America.



Attendees of the Food Technology and Innovation Forum will apply factors that improve time-to-market launch, benchmark R&D and technology strategy against peers, and identify opportunities in a volatile economy and gain insight into consumer behavior. Additionally, attendees will understand the impact of ‘next generation’ ingredients and super foods on the food industry and harness technology as a platform for innovation and product development initiatives.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Marc Simony, Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400