TraceGains Exhibiting at American Spice Trade Association Conference April 28

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- TraceGains, Inc. will be exhibiting at the 2013 American Spice Trade Association Conference April 28 – May 1, 2013. The meetings will be held at The Ritz-Carlton, Palm Beach, Florida.



American Spice Trade Association (ASTA) is the global leader in ensuring that clean, safe spice makes its way through the supply chain. It is the mission of ASTA to legislation and Regulations: Utilize coalition memberships when possible to maximize impact on legislation and regulations and identify and respond independently to issues specific to the spice industry.



The conference focuses to ensure clean, safe spice throughout the supply chain by providing key audiences education or access to education as well as provide resources to support industry efforts to ensure food safety.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



