TraceGains Exhibiting at Ontario Food Protection Association Meeting April 18th

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- TraceGains, Inc. will be attending and exhibiting at the Ontario Food Protection Association (OFTA) Meeting. The 2013 Spring Technical Meeting Thursday, April 18, 2013 is at Mississauga Convention Centre. The Ontario Food Protection Association provides a common forum for those associated with food safety in the food industry and enables those interested in food safety to exchange ideas, experiences, and information. It sponsors and organizes meetings to inform members of new and improved methods in the safe hygienic production, transportation and processing and sale of food products. The OFPA recognizes those professionals making extraordinary contributions to food safety with the Board of Directors Award for Exceptional Merit, Honorary Life Membership and the Sanitarian of the Year Award.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



