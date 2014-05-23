TraceGains Explains Implications for FDA Recently Released Operational Strategy for FSMA

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- On May 2, 2014, the FDA released their Operational Strategy for FSMA implementation. The strategy is composed of three main elements or themes: advancing public health, leveraging and collaborating, and strategic and risk-based industry oversight. Jennifer Brusco, TraceGains’ Marketing Specialist, explores what this entails in the current company blog.



Brusco noted, “As the FDA continues to produce rulemaking and guidance development documents and processes for FSMA, the next phase of implementation has begun. This next phase involves implementing strategic and risk-based industry oversight, which provides the framework for the FDA's operational strategy.”



According to the FDA's strategy document, "The central external force driving change is the dramatic expansion in the global scale and complexity of the food system. Hundreds of thousands of growers and processors worldwide are producing food for the U.S. market, using increasingly diverse and complicated processes, managing complex and extended supply chains, and making millions of decisions every day that affect food safety. . . Accompanying this change is the now widely shared understanding that the foundation for reducing the risk of preventable foodborne illness in today’s global food system—and providing consumers the assurances of food safety they seek—is action by the food industry."



To read the entire blog, go to: http://www.tracegains.com/blog/fda-releases-operational-strategy-for-fsma.



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) provides food and beverage manufacturers and distributors with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates and streamlines processes to convert static documents into actionable data. With a network of more than 5,000 supplier members and more than 250 deployment sites, TraceGains offers an ever-expanding database of suppliers, purchased items, and documents that companies can leverage to improve product quality, accelerate product development, and meet regulatory and audit pressures. TraceGains not only digitizes all incoming documents, making them easily searchable, but also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance. TraceGains’ automated solution assures companies that documentation is up to date, organized, and searchable, making companies 365 Audit Ready. TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. Recently, TraceGains was listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400