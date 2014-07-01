TraceGains Explores Effects of FSMA on Cheese Makers

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Recent reports have suggested that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ruled against the use of wooden boards in the cheese making process, a tradition that has been in place for thousands of years. Jennifer Brusco, TraceGains’ Marketing Specialist, shared the recent FDA’s concerns on the company’s recent blog.



Brusco explained that the concern stems from a recent communication from Monica Metz, a branch chief at the FDA's Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition in response to a question posed by New York State. The statement was intended as background information and not as a definitive rule. In that statement, Metz said “The use of wooden shelves, rough or otherwise, for cheese ripening does not conform to [Current Good Manufacturing Practices] requirements, which require that ‘all plant equipment and utensils shall be so designed and of such material and workmanship as to be adequately cleanable, and shall be properly maintained.’”



According to the FDA's Clarification on Using Wood Shelving in Artisanal Cheesemaking, the FDA has not prohibited or banned the long-standing practice of using wood shelving in artisanal cheese. The suggestion that the FDA's Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) requires any such action is also inaccurate.



The FDA has indicated that they will be engaging with members of the cheesemaking community, state officials, and others to better understand the process used with the wooden shelving to determine if there is a public health risk.



