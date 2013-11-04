TraceGains Growth Continues with New Hire Sam Warren

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- TraceGains, the leading full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution for food manufacturers and processors, announced the addition of Sam Warren to the marketing department. Warren will manage the CRM administration and campaign management automation, as well as participate in campaign and messaging design with product and corporate marketing.



“I am very happy Sam was able to join our team. His previous exposure to a high-growth company, and his innate understanding new marketing management paradigms, will enable us to be more nimble in how we manage our own growth and react to changing market requirements,” says Marc Simony, TraceGains’ director of marketing.



Before joining TraceGains, Warren was a sales manager for the past three years at Vocus, which provides cloud marketing software that integrates features of digital marketing including social, search, email, and publicity. Warren is a graduate from University of Maryland with a degree in Government & Politics. He is a New York native and recently relocated to Colorado from Washington D.C.



Warren shared his excitement about joining TraceGains and commented, “I am beyond thrilled to be able to contribute my skills to a company like TraceGains, and look forward to a fruitful and productive partnership!”



TraceGains, Inc. (www.tracegains.com) delivers a full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions to quality, purchasing, product development, regulatory, and other departments at food manufacturers and processors, who are overburdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from supplier documents and automatically takes action against customers’ own business rules.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. The resulting actionable business intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain, ingredient, and raw material optimization.



By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400