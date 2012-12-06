TraceGains Helps Food Leaders Realize Big Data Benefits

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- This big data actionable intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain and ingredient optimization. By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased. Big data often requires expansive IT departments, data scientists, and expensive analytics software and copious time. The IT departments are often over-burdened, and the price of a PhD data scientist is prohibitive. Immediate use of data occurs with TraceGains.



Achieving 100% actionable visibility on all incoming COAs, often before product receipt, companies move to exception-based management, allowing staff to focus on higher-value tasks such as advanced quality control, strategic sourcing, proactive supplier management, and better customer service. TraceGains, Inc. provides web-delivered supplier compliance and risk solutions for food manufacturers and related industries.



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains, Inc. (http://www.tracegains.com), founded in 1998, is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments who are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. Food & beverage makers, restaurant chains, nutraceutical manufacturers, and any company challenged with raw material or ingredient variability can benefit from TraceGains’ supplier compliance and supplier impact solutions.



