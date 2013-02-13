TraceGains Highlights of Upcoming Food Manufacturing and Safety Forum 2013 in Dallas

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- The Food Manufacturing & Safety Forum 2013 is the must attend event for leading consumer food and beverage groups to learn how to fully optimize their manufacturing and food safety/quality strategies in the current economic crisis. The event will include information from food safety document management leader TraceGains. The event will focus on how companies are able to streamline manufacturing processes to cut costs and maximize food safety to support heightened competitiveness and compliance.



The event will be held at the Dallas, TX Fairmont Hotel February 26 – 27, 2013.



The Annual Food Manufacturing & Safety Forum attracts 200+ senior level food and beverage professionals wanting to learn how to improve productivity, achieve continuous improvement and maximize food safety and quality whilst reducing costs throughout operations in a capital constrained world. Packed full of real life food manufacturing case studies, the forum allows firms to benchmark businesses against the ‘best-in-class’ and ensure the tools needed to form a coherent and logical strategy are available.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



