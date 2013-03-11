TraceGains Hosts Webinar Help Food Companies Prepare for Successful GFSI Audits

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- TraceGains is the Next-Generation Document Management. TraceGains is hosting a webinar entitled, “Preparing for Successful GFSI Audits” on Wednesday, March 27, 2013 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM EST. Link to register: http://is.gd/trcgfsi. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.



GFSI audits, whether being audited or performing them, are an arduous task. One of the key components for a successful audit is having all information on hand that the auditor may wish to review or use. Desk audits, in particular, require that a substantial amount of date and documentation be available for review prior to going on site.



Join Sonia Akbarzadeh, Senior Consultant at FIC (a consulting group of food industry engineers with many years of experience in food safety, product/process development) specialized in SQF and BRC, and Gary Nowacki, CEO of TraceGains, as they discuss how to automate and accelerate SQF, BRC, and other GFSI audits for quicker compliance with reduced headaches.



Attendees will learn about compliance requirements, the auditor’s point of view (and making his/her life easier), and how to automatically manage thousands of documents (supplier qualification, insurance, product guarantees, recalls, COAs, kosher, allergens, HACCP, and many more) to delight auditors and speed compliance.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Marc Simony, Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400