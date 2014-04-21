TraceGains Identifies 7 Essential Components for a Successful Foreign Supplier Verification Program

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- The FDA’s Foreign Supplier Verification Program (FSVP) provides greater oversight into the products coming into the US to ensure that importers would be required to perform certain risk-based activities to verify that food imported into the United States has been produced in a manner that provides the same level of public health protection as that required of domestic food producers.



Jennifer Brusco, TraceGains’ Marketing Specialist discussed the seven components that must happen for a successful Foreign Supplier Verification Program in the current company blog. Brusco noted that importers are expected to review the compliance history of their foreign supplier and identify any compliance issues. Elements of the review should include FDA warning letters, import alerts, and requirements for certification.



Brusco explained, “Importers need to analyze the hazards associated with each food they import, including the likelihood and severity of the hazard if it were to occur. Importers must provide sufficient assurances through verification activities that potential hazards are actively identified, controlled, and monitored. Verification activities may include on-site audits, periodic sampling, and review of foreign supplier documentation.”



To read the entire blog, go to: http://www.tracegains.com/blog/7-essential-components-for-a-successful-foreign-supplier-verification-program.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (www.tracegains.com) provides food and beverage manufacturers and distributors with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates and streamlines processes to convert static documents into actionable data. With a network of more than 5,000 supplier members and more than 250 deployment sites, TraceGains offers an ever-expanding database of suppliers, purchased items, and documents that companies can leverage to improve product quality, accelerate product development, and meet regulatory and audit pressures. TraceGains not only digitizes all incoming documents, making them easily searchable, but also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance. TraceGains’ automated solution assures companies that documentation is up to date, organized, and searchable, making companies 365 Audit Ready. TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. Recently, TraceGains was listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400