TraceGains Interview Explores Global Food Safety Initiative

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Despite the positive influence and guidance set forth by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), one-third of all food manufacturers have yet to start on the GFSI journey and another third are still in the beginning stages. TraceGains’ Marketing Specialist, Jennifer Brusco reported in the current company blog, the concerns of food manufacturers as they prepare for the GFSI journey. Brusco interviewed Heather Angus-Lee, a writer and content strategist for IndustryBuilt, to explore the implications of GFSI on food manufacturers.



Angus-Lee explained, “Like with many business initiatives, customer demand is the driving force for action on GFSI. If the larger retailers you sell to – or wish to supply – now require certification to a GFSI recognized scheme, food companies are going to get onboard. There is substantial overlap between requirements for GFSI and FSMA compliance, including: risk assessment and/or HACCP programs; preventative controls; GMPs and/or PRPs; continuous improvement, management systems, and commitment. Working on being certified to a GFSI-recognized scheme moves your company that much closer for full compliance to FSMA in time for the government’s deadlines.”



“The food industry could also be moving in the direction of multiple certifications, so that a company is required to have more than one GFSI recognized scheme under its belt. Some auditors have reported requests for back-to-back audits for SQF and BRC; documentation can be coded for both schemes with only slight changes. So, clearly, now is the time to get on the GFSI train, if you haven’t already, and be prepared to it ride it going forward,” noted Angus-Lee.



To read the entire interview, go to: http://bit.ly/1g6WaLi.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) provides food and beverage manufacturers and distributors with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates and streamlines processes to convert static documents into actionable data. With a network of more than 5,000 supplier members and more than 250 deployment sites, TraceGains offers an ever-expanding database of suppliers, purchased items, and documents that companies can leverage to improve product quality, accelerate product development, and meet regulatory and audit pressures. TraceGains not only digitizes all incoming documents, making them easily searchable, but also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance. TraceGains’ automated solution assures companies that documentation is up to date, organized, and searchable, making companies 365 Audit Ready. TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. Recently, TraceGains was listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400