TraceGains Invites Audit Stories as FSMA Alters Food Safety Reform

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- TraceGains is inviting food manufacturers and processors to share their food audit stories. Food audits are serious business, but they are not without their mishaps.



According to Gary Nowacki, TraceGains’ CEO, “Telling these stories is cathartic. It allows people at food manufacturers and processors to finally share food audit experiences in a friendly yet anonymous setting. This is the antidote to the audit venom. We encourage and request all food safety and quality professionals to share their stress and nightmare food audit experiences.”



Hardly a day passes without a new recall of some food product by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Despite the signing of the Food Safety Modernization Act into law in 2011, the most sweeping reform in food safety in more than 70 years, the number of Americans falling ill from food contamination infections continues to rise at an alarming rate—about a 45 percent increase in the last 3 years alone.



The data that all food companies require to perform food audits with ease is accessible with the proper technology. Food audits can be easily conducted and need not be another stressful audit story.



For the next several weeks TraceGains will collect food audit story submissions and will recognize the top 3 audit submissions with a Kindle Fire HDX 7” tablet.



The deadline for submission is December 18, 2013. Enter at: http://www.tracegains.com/audit-funny-story.html.



TraceGains, Inc. (http://www.tracegains.com) delivers a full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions to quality, purchasing, product development, regulatory, and other departments at food manufacturers and processors, who are overburdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from supplier documents and automatically takes action against customers’ own business rules.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. The resulting actionable business intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain, ingredient, and raw material optimization.



By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400