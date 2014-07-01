TraceGains July 10th Webinar on HACCP Features Speaker Debby Newslow

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- TraceGains is offering a highly requested webinar addressing the creation of an Approved Supplier Program as a Prerequisite for a Successful HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) Program. The webinar is Thursday, July 10, 2014 at 12:00 PM EST.



To register, go to: http://www.tracegains.com/creating-an-approved-supplier-program-as-prerequisite-for-successful-haccp-program.



Debby Newslow, President, D.L. Newslow & Associates, Inc. will discuss prerequisite requirement programs for successful supplier management. After earning a Food Science & Technology degree from the University of Florida, Newslow began her career as a Quality Control Manager with T.G. Lee Foods, a division of Dean Foods. In 1985, Newslow joined The Coca-Cola Company in its Minute Maid Division (CCF) as a Research & Development Food Scientist. In 1987, Newslow transferred to Quality Assurance as a Corporate Auditor and Project Specialist, where she was instrumental in developing a GMP audit program, creation of a company standard Quality Assurance Manual, and assisting with ISO 9002:1994 certifications of three different process operations.



HACCP requires that food manufacturers:



-Identify those suppliers critical to food safety and quality

-Perform a hazard assessment and define the hazards

-Identify the potential risk and significance of the hazard

-Justify our decision based on facts, scientific information and historical data



About TraceGains

TraceGains (www.tracegains.com) provides food and ingredient manufacturers and brokers with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates the management of supplier risk, data, and documentation, making companies 365 Audit Ready™.



TraceGains’ cloud-based SaaS solution works with in-house solutions such as quality management systems (QMS), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and product life-cycle management (PLM), to close the loop on upstream risk. This solution provides collaborative supplier management, and eases compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), and internal business compliance requirements including hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP).



TraceGains digitizes all incoming supplier documents, making them easily searchable. TraceGains also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance.



TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. TraceGains is Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Learn more about conquering the supplier data revolution at: http://www.tracegains.com/supplier-data-revolution. Follow TraceGains on Twitter @TraceGains.



