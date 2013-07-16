TraceGains Looks at Most Common Reasons for Audit Non-Compliance

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- TraceGains is hosting a webinar entitled, “Top 10 Reasons for Audit Non-Compliance,” on Thursday, August 15, 2013 12:00 PM from 1:00 PM EDT. The webinar will cover several topics salient to food manufacturers and suppliers including the most common non-conformities found during SQF level 2 and level 3 facility audits and the root causes behind them. Attendees will learn more about the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), the Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI) and the Safe Quality Food (SQF) Code, Edition 7 as well as the effective internal audit program and its impact on audit performance.



Register at: https://www3.gotomeeting.com/register/786314054. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.



TraceGains will co-present with Kristie Grzywinski, Technical Manager for the Food Marketing Institute’s Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI). Grzywinski is responsible for supporting the technical development of the SQF Code and developing educational tools for the SQFI, including the Implementing SQF Systems training course for SQF professionals. Prior to joining SQFI, Grzywinski worked for the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) for 11 years as its director of science and regulatory relations.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



Some of the food industry categories which have observed significant benefits using TraceGains include baking mixes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, snack foods, confectionery, dairy, salad dressings, herbs & seasonings, flavors, dips, glazes & marinades, cheese processing and manufacturing, frozen foods, breakfast cereals, dietary supplements, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), convenience foods, and restaurant chains.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



